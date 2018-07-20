Grand Jury Indicts Man Accused Of Killing 5 In MD Newsroom

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A grand jury has leveled 23 charges against a man accused of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Maryland newsroom. In a news release today, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced the indictments against Jarrod Ramos in the June 28 attack at the Capital-Gazette office in Annapolis. Ramos faces five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 5 newspaper employees, attempted first-degree murder of photographer Paul Gillespie, as well as six counts of first-degree assault of Gillespie and five other people in the newsroom that day. Additionally, Ramos faces 11 charges of using of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence.

