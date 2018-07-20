Reckless Groundhog Hunter Nearly Shoots Joggers

EPHRATA(AP) – Police in Pennsylvania say a man attempting to eradicate groundhogs from his leased land nearly shot two passing joggers with a stray bullet. The two women say they were out for a run July 11 in the Ephrata area when they heard shots from a nearby field. The women then felt a bullet fly past their heads and saw it hit a tree branch. The joggers then confronted a man who told them he was shooting at groundhogs in the field. Police say the 21-year-old man was using a .22 Magnum rifle to kill groundhogs on land his family leased for farming. He was arrested today after an investigation.

He’s charged with reckless endangerment.