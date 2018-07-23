Fixing The Helix At Lancaster’s Prince Street Garage

LANCASTER – Remaining repairs to the upper levels of the helix exit ramp of Lancaster’s Prince Street Garage are scheduled to begin today. The job will include inspecting and repairing the concrete work. It is expected to be completed by late fall. Lancaster Parking Authority Executive Director Larry Cohen says they plan to complete the work that started last summer in the helix for the ongoing longevity of the facility. Both monthly permit parkers and visitors can continue to use the parking garage during the construction period. There will be some changes in traffic patterns inside the garage.

Related