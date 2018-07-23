Pedestrian Accident In Lancaster

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP –A pedestrian was struck by a tow truck this morning at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and N. President Avenue in Lancaster County. Police determined that a 71-year-old Lancaster man was standing on the south side of the intersection waiting to cross to the north side. A tow truck being driven by a 60-year-old man from Lancaster was stopped on North President Avenue for a red light in the left turn lane, waiting to travel east on Columbia Avenue. The traffic signal turned green and the pedestrian began to cross northbound in the crosswalk. The tow truck, also facing a steady green signal, began its left-hand turn. The tow truck struck the pedestrian while he was walking within the crosswalk. The unidentified pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for less than thirty minutes. The tow truck driver was charged with failing to yield the right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

