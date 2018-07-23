Vehicular Homicide Charges In Fatal Lancaster Crash

LANCASTER – Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against a man already charged with fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a McCaskey High School student. 23-year-old Kristopher Martinez-Ramon was driving a silver SUV that ran a red light at Franklin and King Streets on May 24, striking a vehicle crossing the intersection. 16-year-old Isaia Candelario, the driver of the other vehicle, was killed. A 17-year-old passenger in that car was seriously hurt. Lancaster Police recently filed the additional charge along with aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless driving, and racing. Police determined Martinez-Ramon “engaged in an exhibition of speed” prior to the crash, closely tailgating another vehicle (not Candelario’s) and accelerating past that vehicle at speeds up to 65 mph. He fled after the crash and was arrested three weeks later in Florida. Martinez-Ramon already was charged with two counts of hit-and-run, driving on a suspended license, and other traffic violations. He waived a preliminary hearing last week. He is being held in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

