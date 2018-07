Amish Outhouse Case Raises Religious Freedom Issues

HARRISBURG (AP) – An appeals court is questioning a Pennsylvania township’s efforts to make an Amish woman stop using outhouses and hook into its sewer system, citing Pennsylvania’s religious freedom law. A seven-judge Commonwealth Court panel threw out an order that Iva Byler pay $100 a month toward fines levied by Sugar Grove Township, Warren County. A trial judge had concluded the woman is violating the state’s Sewage Facilities Act. But the higher court said the judge didn’t adequately address the state’s religious freedom law which prohibits government from placing burdens on a person’s religious rights without compelling justification. The township has argued the woman didn’t show that connecting to a sewer system would be a major burden on her religious beliefs.

