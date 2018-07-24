DJ Charged In 1992 Killing Of Teacher Waives Hearing

Posted on by GregBarton

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County disc jockey charged with the 1992 murder of an elementary school teacher has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. 49-year-old Raymond Rowe, known as DJ Freez, faces charges of criminal homicide and other charges in the death of 25-year-old Christy Mirack, a Rohrerstown Elementary School teacher. Prosecutors say a formal arraignment where Rowe will enter a plea will take place on Aug. 24 and he remains in prison without bail. Police were unable to identify Rowe as a suspect until they uncovered DNA evidence leading them to an arrest.

CHRISTY MIRACK
RAYMOND ROWE

