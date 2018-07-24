Flooding Problems Around The Area

STATE COLLEGE – A flash flood watch is in effect until tomorrow at 8 a.m. More rain is expected for our already saturated region. Levels along rivers, creeks, and streams are rising, so be alert if you live along waterways. Be ready to evacuate if necessary. Numerous roads have been flooded so motorists are being warned not to drive or walk in high water. The average automobile can be swept off the road in 12 inches of moving water, and roads covered by water are prone to collapse. If you come upon a flooded street, take an alternate route. Motorists who disregard barricades may receive traffic violations and be billed for the recovery efforts of the both persons and vehicles. Be safe – stop – and turn around. Numerous water rescues have been reported around the area.

