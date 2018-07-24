PA Crime Commission Head To Lead School Safety Panel

HARRISBURG (AP) – The chairman of the PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency will also lead a group within the agency that will administer $60 million for school safet. Charles Ramsey will head up the new School Safety and Security Committee. The panel is being asked to develop ways to protect teachers and students and will distribute the grants to districts and other entities. The grants can go toward building improvements, security equipment, faculty training, and anti-violence efforts. The 17-member committee will set standards for assessing the safety and security of school buildings, training, and help for students with behavioral health needs. It will also conduct a survey to measure safety and security readiness.

