CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP – A woman was swept away in the Conewago Creek in Dauphin County last evening and emergency personnel have been searching for her. It happened before 9 p.m. near the 500 block of Koser Road when two women were crossing the creek. A 22-year-old woman made it out of the water, but a 19-year-old was swept away. Aerial units, fire crews, and other emergency teams have been searching for the woman.

