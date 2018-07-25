PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP – A barn collapsed this morning in southern Lancaster County. It happened around 8:30 at 851 Lancaster Pike in Providence Township. Fire crews believe the wet ground caused the structure to collapse. No injuries were reported.
