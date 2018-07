STATE COLLEGE – A flash flood watch remains in effect and an area flood warning has also been issued as rain continues to fall on the super saturated ground. Meteorologist Joe Lundberg says the low pressure system that caused all the rain is moving away. Joe says we will see a slow drying out process towards the end of the week, but it will remain humid. Be alert for flooding on roadways. A number of water rescues of drivers get caught in high water are being reported around the area.

