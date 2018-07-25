Emergency Crews Get “Thank You” From Governor

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf thanked emergency personnel and first responders as they continue to work to address the effects of heavy rains in much of the central and southcentral portions of the state. Flash floods, stranded motorists, downed trees, and closed roads have all been reported in counties across central Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth Response Coordination Center was fully activated yesterday at PEMA with staff in the Situation Awareness, Logistics, and Plans Support sections to plan operations and staffing throughout the rest of the week. State agencies continue to monitor the forecast for numerous storms which will continue to bring significant amounts of rain and flooding through late today.

Related