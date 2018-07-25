Funding Source Proposed To Help PA Veterans

HARRISBURG – A measure that provides a new funding source to support the present day needs of Pennsylvania veterans is now before the state Senate for consideration. In Pennsylvania, a person commits a misdemeanor if he or she fraudulently passes themselves off as a member of the Armed Forces to obtain certain benefits. At a recent Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee meeting, Sen, Lisa Baker of Luzerne County proposed her bill to earmark the imposed fines to the Veterans Trust Fund. The Baker bill received committee approval and could receive a Senate floor vote this fall. Six of the 13 states that have Stolen Valor Laws in place have adopted similar legislation.

