Making It Easier For More PA Volunteer Firefighters

HARRISBURG – A measure addressing the dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in the Commonwealth is in position for a Senate floor vote this fall. Senate Bill 1079 is intended to make on-line training more readily available to current and prospective firefighters. The bill’s prime sponsor, Mercer County Sen. Michele Brooks said that while some training must clearly be hands on, many forms could be executed effectively online. In the 1970’s, Pennsylvania had over 300,000 volunteer firefighters. Today, we have fewer than 50,000. The legislation received approval from the state Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee.



