PA Agencies Monitor Weather Conditions

HARRISBURG – State agencies are monitoring conditions to respond quickly to keep Pennsylvanians safe. The Commonwealth Response Coordination Center was fully activated at PEMA with staff from State Police; the Departments of Military and Veterans Affairs, Environmental Protection, Human Services, Transportation, and Health; the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, the Fish and Boat Commission, the Game Commission, the Public Utility Commission, the Turnpike Commission, and the American Red Cross. The agencies continue to monitor the forecast for bands of heavy rain that could quickly produce dangerous flash flooding. Many small creeks and streams have flooded, causing road closures and evacuations of people in multiple counties. While only minor Susquehanna River flooding is expected at this time, anyone with river interests should keep an eye on conditions as forecasts will continue to change. PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

