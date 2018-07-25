PennDOT Survey Seeks Public Input

HARRISBURG – PennDOT is seeking public input on topics such as traffic safety improvements and driving behaviors through its annual online highway safety survey accessible at penndot.gov. PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards says, “Safety remains our top priority and we thank the public for their participation because continued information sharing helps us review our efforts to reduce crashes and fatalities.” This year’s survey aims to help identify why drivers engage in safe or unsafe driving behaviors. The department will review the results for potential additions or adjustments to the department’s safety efforts. The survey is available until August 17 and should take about five minutes to complete. All responses are completely anonymous.

Related