Search Is On For Area Prowler

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Authorities in Lancaster County are looking for a prowler as his actions were captured by a surveillance camera. At 4:54 a.m. on Monday, a male suspect was observed walking up a residential driveway in the 1300 block of Beaconfield Lane in Manheim Township. He approached a vehicle and pulled on the door handles. No entry was made as the vehicle doors were locked. The male then left the property by walking in between shrubbery. The resident’s home surveillance camera system caught the attempt and pictures of the suspect can be seen below. Anyone knowing the identity of the male should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

