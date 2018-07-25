Wolf, Wagner Make Questionable Claims About School Funding

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf is accusing his opponent in the November election, Republican Scott Wagner, of lying about his stance on school funding as both men accuse the other of wanting to cut school funding. However, both Wolf and Wagner are making claims without the evidence to support them. In a radio appearance in Pittsburgh, Wolf said Wagner “continues to advocate for cuts to our schools.” But Wolf’s campaign is unable to point to where Wagner said he’d look to cut school funding as governor. Earlier this month, Wagner accused Wolf of wanting to redistribute state aid in a way that would cut funding to certain school districts. But Wagner is unable to show where Wolf said he supports such a shift if it means cuts to certain districts.

