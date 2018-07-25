Woman Swept Away In Dauphin County Creek Identified

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP – A woman who was swept away by high water while crossing a Dauphin County creek Monday night has been identified. 19-year-old Laura Olweiler was crossing the Conewago Creek with a 22-year-old woman before 9 p.m. near the 500 block of Koser Road in Conewago Township. The 22-year-old woman was able to get out of the water. Crews have been looking for Olweiler and will resume the search again today as soon as conditions allow. Authorities are asking the general public to refrain from doing personal searches due to the weather and high levels of water.

