Better Weather On The Way

STATE COLLEGE – The heavy rains of the past several days leaving our region is good news, but folks are still being warned to be on the alert for flooding on area roads and waterways. Authorities and emergency officials continue to monitor the region in the aftermath. Meteorologist Heather Zehr says the sun will return this afternoon and remain quite humid, but should be rain free. She adds there will be a little interruption with wet weather again tomorrow afternoon, but it will be a narrower time period. The weekend is to feature partly sunny skies.

