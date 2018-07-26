Both Home Lancaster County Home Invasion Suspects In Custody

MANHEIM – Authorities say two men wanted in a Lancaster County home-invasion robbery earlier this month are now in custody. During the July 5th robbery on North Main Street in Manheim, a couple were threatened at gunpoint and one was struck with a baseball bat. Police charged 30-year-old Nathan Weeple of Elizabethtown and 50-year-old Mark Donohue of Mount Joy. Donohue turned himself in to a parole officer on July 9th. Weeple was apprehended by U.S. Marshals late Tuesday afternoon as he tried to check in to a hotel room in Mount Joy Township. Both men are in Lancaster County Prison charged with numerous offenses, including felony robbery, burglary and aggravated assault regarding the late-night home-invasion.

