Career & Technical Education Measure Passes U.S. House

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. House passed bipartisan legislation, cosponsored by area Congressman Lloyd Smucker, to strengthen and improve career and technical education in order to help citizens obtain the skills they need to compete in-demand jobs. The measure enhances career and technical education through increased focus on employability skills, work-based learning opportunities, and meaningful credentialing so students are prepared to enter the workforce poised for success. It also gives states more flexibility to use federal resources in response to changing education and economic needs.Currently, there are 6 million jobs available for trained workers.

