Keeping PA Veterans From Losing State Benefits

HARRISBURG – A measure intended to prevent veterans in Pennsylvania from losing certain state benefits is a step closer to becoming law. House Bill 980 would exclude veterans compensation benefits from income calculations for programs such as PACE and PACENET, and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The measure was approved by the state Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee before the summer recess. The bill would require 100% of a veteran’s disability, compensation or pension not to be included as income when calculating eligibility for a Commonwealth program or benefit. The bill could receive a state Senate floor vote in the fall.

