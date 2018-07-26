Keeping Watch On Rain Swollen Waters

HARRISBURG – Days of drenching rains have pretty much come to an end, but they continue to close roads, send waterways over their banks, and prompted some evacuations in the area. Firefighters helped evacuate people in a neighborhood near Hershey on Wednesday, and search crews have not been able to find a woman swept away Monday night while crossing the rain-swollen Conewago Creek near Elizabethtown. Rainfall totals of up to 7 to 11 inches have soaked central Pennsylvania over the past five days, with clearer weather expected today. Extremely high water levels have been reported on the Susquehanna River. The weather has set records for July rainfall at recording stations in Harrisburg and Williamsport.

