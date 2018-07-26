Lawmaker Proposes PA Marijuana Legalization

HARRISBURG – An Allegheny County lawmaker plans to introduce legislation legalizing the sale of marijuana in Pennsylvania. Rep. Jake Wheatley says, “States from coast to coast have embraced legalization and those states are reaping the economic and criminal justice benefits.” A recent report by state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale estimated that legalizing marijuana could generate over $580 million in annual tax revenue for Pennsylvania. Nine other states and Washington, D.C. have legalized marijuana for adult use. Wheatley’s legislation would further establish a retail market for marijuana and expunge criminal records for any marijuana-related conviction that would be considered lawful under the act. He added that marijuana legalization is the natural path forward given Pennsylvania’s successful medical marijuana program, for which more than 52,000 patients have registered.

