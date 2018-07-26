State Officials Highlight Manufacturing PA Initiative

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration gave an update on its Manufacturing PA initiative, which supports the state’s manufacturing community through strategic partnerships while emphasizing job training to career pathways. PA Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary for Technology and Innovation, Sheri Collins says since launching the initiative last year, the $8.6 million in funding has been awarded to Industrial Resource Centers, educational institutions, and other manufacturing partners across the Commonwealth. Additionally in May 2018, Gov. Wolf launched a new fellowship program through Manufacturing PA designed to partner Pennsylvania’s best and brightest undergraduate and graduate students with local manufacturers to develop new technologies and advance innovation statewide. The fellowship program will embed student fellows from any accredited Pennsylvania college or university with local manufacturing companies.

