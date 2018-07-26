Two Area Shelters Opened For Area Flood Victims

HARRISBURG – The American Red Cross has opened two shelters in our region to assist those who have been displaced by the flooding. The shelters are at Hershey High School in Dauphin County and at Donegal Intermediate School in Marietta, Lancaster County. The shelters will provide food, a safe place to sleep, and support for local residents who have experienced flooding or storm damage in their homes. Those coming to a shelter should bring identification and their personal medications and medical supplies with them. It is also recommended that residents bring blankets, pillows, extra clothing, personal hygiene items, any infant/child items, and important documents.

