Water Starts Receding In PA After Days Of Floods

Posted on by GregBarton

HUMMELSTOWN (AP) – Floodwaters are receding in Pennsylvania, leaving behind a film of mud and dozens of roads that remain closed to vehicular traffic. Skies are clear today after five days of downpours that brought up to a foot of rain in a swath of central Pennsylvania from north to south.

State police say conditions are still too dangerous to conduct an all-out search for a 19-year-old woman last seen Monday while trying to cross a rain-swollen creek near Elizabethtown. Aerial searches continue. Residents along the Swatara Creek said it crested about 2 a.m. this morning in Hummelstown, but the Hersheypark amusement park just upstream remains closed.

TJS 7-26-18

