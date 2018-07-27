Death Toll In Area Floods Hits 2

Posted on by GregBarton

Death Toll In Area Floods Hits 2

ELIZABETHTOWN (AP) – Authorities have identified a second victim of this week’s flooding in Pennsylvania. The coroner said today a woman found by a civilian in Conewago Creek near Elizabethtown is 19-year-old Laura Olweiler. He says she died of accidental drowning. Her body was recovered Thursday less than a mile downstream from where police said she was swept into the swollen creek on Monday as she tried to cross it. An 18-year-old man also drowned, apparently when he was swept away by floodwaters in Adams County after his car became stranded. His body was found Wednesday. Five days of downpours brought a foot or more of rain to an over 100-mile swath of Pennsylvania.

Disabled persons requiring assistance with the Public File should contact: Lisa Davis at 717-284-4123.

©2018 WDAC 94.5. All Rights Reserved. Website Designed and Developed by Jonathan Ober