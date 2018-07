HARRISBURG – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary for Business Finance Carol Kilko shared about Governor Wolf’s new PA Business One-Stop Shop, a tool designed to help entrepreneurs in all stages of starting and running a business. Aspiring PA entrepreneurs or current business owners can find out more at business.pa.gov or by calling (833)722-6778, to connect to a team of dedicated business consultants and subject matter experts who can answer questions.

Related