Man Held At Maryland Detention Center Dies At Hospital

BEL AIR, MD (AP) – A 28-year-old man being held at a Maryland detention center has died after officials say he went into cardiac arrest. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies at the county detention center alerted medical staff on Monday afternoon that Michael Belt of Pasadena needed help. Medical staff determined Belt needed to go to a hospital, but on the way officials say he went into cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials say Belt was being monitored by medical staff due to pre-existing conditions. They say Belt was charged with driving under the influence last week and was being held without bail. Detectives with the sheriff’s office are investigating Belt’s death.

