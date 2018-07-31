Penn State Frat Member Gets House Arrest

BELLEFONTE (AP) – The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing has been sentenced to three months’ house arrest. A judge today announced the punishment for Ryan Burke for four counts of hazing and five alcohol violations. The 21-year-old Scranton resident is among more than 20 members of the now-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity to face criminal charges over the February 2017 death of Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. Burke apologized briefly to the Piazza family before the sentencing. He also was sentenced to 27 months’ probation and ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution. His lawyer says he believes the sentence is fair. An attorney for the family of a Penn State University student who died during alcohol-fueled hazing at a fraternity is calling the first sentence handed out in the case an important step toward justice.

Related