Another Invasive Pest Comes To The Keystone State

HARRISBURG – Tests have confirmed the presence of the Asian or longhorn tick in Pennsylvania. The invasive species congregates in large numbers and can cause anemia in livestock. The tick was discovered on a wild deer in Centre County and is known to carry several diseases that infect hogs and cattle in Asia. So far, ticks examined in the U.S. do not carry any infectious pathogens. Cattle, pets, small mammals, birds, and humans are all potential hosts. Native to East and Central Asia, the tick was originally identified in the U.S. in New Jersey, where it was found in sheep in 2017. It has also been found in Arkansas, New York, West Virginia, and Virginia. Experts recommend examining animals on a regular basis, and checking for ticks after being outside to prevent tick bites and disease transmission. Livestock producers and pet owners should consult their veterinarians to develop tick prevention and control appropriate to their specific animals. Another invasive pest native to Asia, the spotted lanternfly was found for the first time in the U.S. in Berks County in 2014 and since has spread throughout 13 counties in southeastern Pennsylvania, a region that the state Department of Agriculture has designated as a quarantine zone.

Related