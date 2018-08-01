Fetanyl Trafficking Legislation Introduced

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced that would establish sentencing guidelines and penalties specifically for the trafficking of fentanyl. Senate Bill 1222 would establish mandatory minimum sentences in compliance with previous court rulings to target individuals who dealing with the drug fetanyl. Speaking at a news conference with York County District Attorney David Sunday, Sen. Mike Regan of Cumberland and York Counties talked about the need for his legislation. The lawmaker said a mom came to him about her daughter who died from a fentanyl overdose. She said the coroner told her that her daughter had enough fentanyl in her system to have killed 20 people. Regan and D.A. Sunday were joined by other local law enforcement and elected officials in support of the bill which is currently awaiting referral to a state Senate committee.

