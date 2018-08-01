Judge Blocks Release Of 3D-Printed Gun Plans

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, along with eight other Attorneys General, won a nationwide temporary restraining order that blocks the federal government from allowing the distribution of downloadable 3D guns online. The federal court ruling in Seattle came just hours before an August 1 deadline in which a Texas company was prepared to make 3D gun files available nationally. Shapiro called it “a tremendous win for public safety and common sense.” He added, “It is temporary – and we’ll be back in court immediately seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction. But this is a victory for law enforcement in Pennsylvania and throughout the country to enforce and protect our state firearms laws and our citizens.” The lawsuit argues that the State Department’s action to reverse course and allow the release of the gun files violates the Administrative Procedure Act and violates states’ rights to enforce their own firearms safety laws.

