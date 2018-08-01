PA’s Medical Marijuana Program In Phase II

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration issued grower/processor permits to 13 entities for Phase II of the state’s Medical Marijuana Program. PA Health Department Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says Phase II expands access to medical marijuana to every part of the state. The program offers medical marijuana to patients who are Pennsylvania residents and under a practitioner’s care for the treatment of a medical condition as defined by the Medical Marijuana Law. Over 52,000 patients have registered to participate in the medical marijuana program. More than 30,000 of those patients have received their identification cards and are able to visit a dispensary to purchase medical marijuana. More than 1,000 physicians have registered for the program and, of those, more than 700 have been approved as practitioners.

