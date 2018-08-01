Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program Starts Dry Leaf Sales

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana patients are now able to access the medicine in dry leaf form, the result of a recent change in state policy. The Health Department says sales of dry leaf began today at 16 dispensaries, with 28 more expected to follow next week. A spokesman for Gov. Tom Wolf says the change brings more options and lowers the cost. Patients aren’t allowed to smoke the plant material but instead are supposed to use a vaporizer. So far more than 30,000 Pennsylvanians have obtained a medical marijuana ID card. The state has a list of ailments that qualify patients to obtain medical marijuana for treatment.

