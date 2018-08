LANCASTER TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are searching for some shrimp snatchers. At 8:10 a.m. on Monday, July 30th, two males entered the Weis Markets at 1204 Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township and stole multiple bags of frozen shrimp valued at over $211. Police released pictures of the suspects and you can check out their pictures below. Any person knowing the identity of either man should call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

Related