Harrisburg Diocese Apologizes & IDs 71 Alleged Sex Abusers

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Roman Catholic diocese of Harrisburg has put out a list of 71 priests and others in the church accused of sexual abuse of children in cases going back decades. Bishop Ronald Gainer issued a public apology and said the church’s bishops shared the blame, having responded inadequately to all the allegations. As a result, the name of every bishop since 1947 will be removed from church facilities in the diocese. The Harrisburg Diocese issued its findings days after the state Supreme Court said a grand jury report on sexual abuse in six dioceses can be made public later this month. A state lawmaker who was abused by a priest as a boy is praising the release. Berks County Democrat, Rep. Mark Rozzi calls the public release a step toward transparency and he hopes the bishop will support changes to the state’s statute of limitations.

