Making 3-D Guns Part Of PA Firearms Act

PHILADELPHIA – Two Democrat PA lawmakers are looking to stop the spread of undetectable and untraceable 3D-printed guns. Philadelphia County Sen. Vincent Hughes and Allegheny County Sen. Wayne Fontana plan to introduce a bill to ensure Pennsylvania’s Uniform Firearms Act applies to 3D-printed guns. The proposal would amend the definition of a “firearm” to include 3D printed guns. The measure would also prohibit anyone from printing a 3D firearm unless they have a firearm manufacturing license from the federal government.

