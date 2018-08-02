Others Running For PA Gov., Lt. Gov. & U.S. Senate

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Green Party is running candidates for Pennsylvania governor, lieutenant governor, and U.S. Senate in the fall election. The party submitted to the state nominating papers for those races. The Green Party’s pick for governor is Paul Glover and for lieutenant governor, Jocolyn Bowser-Bostick. They’re running against incumbent Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican nominee Scott Wagner, and their running mates John Fetterman and Jeff Bartos. The Libertarian gubernatorial candidate is Ken Krawchuk. For U.S. Senate, the Green Party’s candidate is Neal Gale. Republican Congressman Lou Barletta is also running to take on Democrat incumbent U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. Libertarian Dale Kerns also is running for Senate. A federal lawsuit settlement drastically lowered the number of signatures third-party candidates need to get on the state’s ballot.

