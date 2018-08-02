Vouchers For PA Produce Available

HARRISBURG – While visiting a PA farmers market, state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged eligible residents to access fresh, Pennsylvania-grown produce – at no cost — through the Women Infants and Children or WIC Program and the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Last year, over $5.8 million went to the programs. Now through November, the WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs provide low income seniors and eligible participants in WIC with vouchers to purchase fruits, vegetables, and fresh cut herbs from approved farm markets and farm stands across the Commonwealth. Seniors can contact their local area Office of the Aging to see if they are eligible for the vouchers. For information on WIC, call 1-800-WIC-WINS or go to pawic.com.

Related