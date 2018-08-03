Area Lawmaker Named To FCC Committee

HARRISBURG – A York County lawmaker has been named to serve on the Federal Communications Commission’s Intergovernmental Advisory Committee or IAC. Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill will serve her term through March 29, 2019, and it will not impact her legislative duties. She said the appointment was made through nomination, making it truly an honor to be considered worthy of serving in this capacity by her peers. She hopes to use the position as a platform to reinforce the need for bringing high-speed broadband internet accessibility to unserved and underserved regions of Pennsylvania and our country. Phillips-Hill will be the lone Pennsylvanian on the IAC, which is being expanded from 15 to 30 members. The committee provides guidance, expertise, and recommendations to the FCC on a range of telecommunication issues.

