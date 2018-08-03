Delaware Officials Nix Amended School Proposal

DOVER, DE (AP) – After backing off a controversial proposal allowing school children of any age to decide their race and gender self-identity without parental knowledge or consent, Delaware officials won’t be implementing a revised policy either. The revised regulation would not have allowed students to self-identify gender or race at school without parental permission. The revision came after the original proposal, which also would have allowed students to choose preferred names based on “protected characteristics” including ethnicity, color, and sexual orientation, drew widespread criticism. But the revised proposal also received significant push back. Education Secretary Susan Bunting said that recent court decisions also have raised important legal questions regarding the issue. Gov. John Carney says officials are considering next steps and remain committed to public engagement.

Related