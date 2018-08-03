Job Added For Judge Overseeing Priest Abuse Report Redaction

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Supreme Court is adding another job for the person it appointed to help black out names and other identifying information from a grand jury report into child sexual abuse in six Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses. Judge John Cleland will also determine what should be redacted from a sealed brief filed by the attorney general. Some named in the report argue it’s inaccurate and in its current form violates their constitutional rights to reputation and to due process of law. The court has directed the roughly 900-page report to be made public as early as next week. An order from the justices issued last week says the report identifies about 300 “predator priests.”

