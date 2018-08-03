Lawmakers Wonder If PA Taxpayers Paying For Empty Space

HARRISBURG – Two state lawmakers are concerned that taxpayers may be paying for empty state offices. Sen. David Argall of Schuylkill County and Allegheny County Sen. Randy Vulakovich have introduced legislation that would require each state, executive, and independent agency to produce an annual report to the Department of General Services. The report would include information about the purpose of each facility and the amount of rent being paid. Sen. Argall said when they sat down with state officials, he was disappointed to learn that they don’t seem to know how much space they own or lease that’s empty. He said that they should and that’s the issue they want to get to the bottom of. He also said that although the number of state employees has decreased by 28,111 positions, a 26% decrease, there are no records to indicate that the amount of state office space has also decreased as a result of the lower employment numbers.

