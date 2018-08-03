Maryland Lawmaker To Introduce Abortion Rights Measure

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch says he will introduce a constitutional amendment next year to protect a woman’s right to an abortion. Busch announced he will introduce the proposal in next year’s legislative session. If approved by the General Assembly, it will go on the ballot for voters to decide in 2020. The Democrat says he is introducing the proposal because the Supreme Court is “currently hanging in the balance” and due to “increasing hostility” toward “women’s reproductive rights by this federal Administration.” While there is currently statutory protection for women, Busch says that’s subject to change annually in the legislature.

Related