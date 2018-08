LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP – Authorities in Dauphin County are searching for a missing Middletown man. Kory Zimmer of the 100 block of Eby Lane has been missing since his last contact on Tuesday, July 31st at 9 p.m. Kory has a history of seizures and did not have his medication on him. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact Lower Swatara Township Police at 717-939-0463.

