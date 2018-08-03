PA Property Tax Overload Bill Proposed

HARRISBURG – Homeowners would be protected from property tax overload under legislation introduced by Northampton County Rep. Robert Freeman. House Bill 2577 would amend the state Constitution to allow for so-called “property tax circuit breakers” to be used, which would protect taxpayers from a property tax overload just like an electric circuit breaker. Specifically, it would allow local taxing authorities to exempt a taxpayer from paying the portion of their property tax that exceeds a certain set percentage of their household income. Freeman said his bill will offer homeowners needed property tax relief and build fairness into the system by ensuring that property taxes never exceed a set percentage of household income. A proposed constitutional amendment must pass the General Assembly in two consecutive legislative sessions before being placed on the ballot to be considered by the state’s voters. The measure is awaiting referral to a House committee.

